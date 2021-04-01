American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 750,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 178,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

