American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HMS worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

