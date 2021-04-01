American International Group Inc. Buys 7,710 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,852,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FGEN opened at $34.71 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

