Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of AX opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

