Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

