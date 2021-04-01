Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CLFD opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.