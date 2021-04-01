Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $147,000 Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Team were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $355.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.