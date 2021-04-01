Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 8,300 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Avaya by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

