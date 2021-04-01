Barclays PLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

