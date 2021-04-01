Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $275.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.42.

NYSE KSU opened at $263.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

