CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

