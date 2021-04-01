Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hanger were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE HNGR opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $870.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

