3,314 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

