Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

