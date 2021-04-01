Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,709 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.