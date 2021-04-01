SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGS

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

