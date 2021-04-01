Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PMOIY. Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.