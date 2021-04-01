Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 395,049 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.