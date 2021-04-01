Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 395,049 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

