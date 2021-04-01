Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 169.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

CNOB opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

