Rhumbline Advisers Has $924,000 Stock Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

