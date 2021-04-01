Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technicolor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TCLRY opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Technicolor has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

