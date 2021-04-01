Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.8465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.