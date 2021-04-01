Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Aozora Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

