Methanex’s (MX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.50.

Shares of MX opened at C$46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$16.21 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.51.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

