Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.86 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

