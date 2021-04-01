Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

