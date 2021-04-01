Jeffrey R. Knudson Sells 21,849 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HOME opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 304,361 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

