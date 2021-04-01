Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells $453,750.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $298.61 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

