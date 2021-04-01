Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BXP opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

