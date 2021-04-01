BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.12.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

In other news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$77,880. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

