Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €223.13 ($262.50).

Volkswagen stock opened at €238.60 ($280.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €157.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

