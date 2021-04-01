Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €86.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.41 ($93.42).

BMW opened at €88.47 ($104.08) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a 12-month high of €88.78 ($104.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

