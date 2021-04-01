INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INH. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS stock opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.52. INDUS has a 1-year low of €21.95 ($25.82) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $865.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.