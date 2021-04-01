Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The company has a market cap of C$450.55 million and a PE ratio of -50.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.29.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,328.43. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

