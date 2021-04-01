Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $222,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,991 shares of company stock worth $21,393,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

