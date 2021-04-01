Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Belden worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

