The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.21 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,596,163 shares of company stock valued at $170,702,234. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.