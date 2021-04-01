Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBD stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

