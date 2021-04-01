The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,280 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

