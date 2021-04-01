The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.58. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

