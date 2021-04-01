The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

