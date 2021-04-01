Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 239.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 153,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

