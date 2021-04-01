Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.