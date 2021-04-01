Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

