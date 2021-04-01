Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 181,789 F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,675,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FSTX opened at $10.83 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

