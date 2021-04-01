Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 425,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,088,755 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

