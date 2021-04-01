Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $8,599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 252.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.