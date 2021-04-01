DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 3,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $817.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

