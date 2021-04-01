Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 4,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 184,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

