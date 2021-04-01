Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 6.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.34. 9,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,011,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.